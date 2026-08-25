Complaints to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman have risen from 410 in 2021/22 to 1,257 in 2025/26

Boy builds a pyramid from children circles in kindergarten under supervision of child psychologist. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

ADHD and autism services are under "significant pressure" leaving many patients "falling through the gaps", an ombudsman has warned.

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It comes ahead of a Government-commissioned review into ADHD, autism and mental health services, which is expected to be published imminently. The PHSO review saw experts analyse 3,000 complaints about ADHD and autism over the last six years. The common themes identified by the review team include: Patients not being given clear, accessible information about their right to choose – a legal right to pick an alternative provider.

Long assessment waits

“Significant” delays when accessing ongoing care and support.

“Inconsistent” recognition of diagnoses by the NHS following assessments from other providers.

Difficulties accessing medication.

Poor communication and “disjointed co-ordination” across service providers.

The PHSO has called on the Government to publish national guidance to improve access to care and clarify patients’ right to choose a provider. It also called for a “regulatory gap” to be closed, highlighting how providers offering NHS-funded assessments may not be inspected or monitored by the Care Quality Commission. Ms Sussex said: “ADHD and autism services are under significant pressure, with demand outstripping capacity. “Right now, the system is too complex and inconsistent, leaving too many patients falling through the gaps.” She added: “People should not have to fight their way through a confusing system to get ADHD and autism care. “We have seen clear evidence that this has created a postcode lottery, with too many people’s access to care depending on where they live. “The way services are organised has real consequences for people. Patients are navigating confusing pathways, facing long waits, unclear decisions about their right to choose and inconsistent access depending on where they live. “Too many are left feeling they have no option but to pay privately. That is not what good public services should look like.”

It comes ahead of a Government-commissioned review into ADHD, autism and mental health services, which is expected to be published imminently. Picture: Getty