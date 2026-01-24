Calls are growing for Donald Trump to issue an apology after claiming that British and allied Nato troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan, sparking widespread anger from veterans and their families.

Prince Harry was one of the latest to add his name to the growing list of furious Brits demanding an apology from the US President.

It comes after Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News, refering to Nato troops backing US forces: "We've never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

The Duke of Sussex said the “sacrifices” of British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”, after US President Donald Trump claimed Nato allies stayed away from the front lines in the conflict.

Prince Harry issued a statement saying that "families are left carrying the cost" of the sacrifices made by troops who fought in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014.

He served two frontline tours as an Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner.

Prince Harry said: “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.

“Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters.

“Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.

“Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

The Duchess of Sussex backed her husband after he defended British troops.

In an apparent show of support for her husband, the duchess posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories highlighting Harry’s military service and his role as patron of the Invictus Games.

One photo shows the duke in a military aircraft, while others feature veterans celebrating and competing at the games.

