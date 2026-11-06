Brand bragged about dragging a woman into a loo cubicle, joked about exposing himself to a BBC colleague, and offering his personal assistant to "massage" Jimmy Saville live on-air.

Russell Brand seen at BBC Radio 2 in 2014. Picture: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Russell Brand boasted that his BBC boss was "incredibly tolerant" of his inappropriate sexual behaviour while he was a radio presenter, with his conviction piling further pressure on the BBC over its failure to control its stars.

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The BBC is already under intense scrutiny over the actions of former employees, including Huw Edwards and Jimmy Savile, as well as a separate series of controversial broadcasting scandals. Brand is spending his first night in a cell ahead of a potentially years-long imprisonment, after he was convicted of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz heyday. Brand, 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood movie star. He claimed Lesley Douglas, then former controller of BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music, "loved me and gave me lots of room – so I took that room" during the mid-2000s. The comedian claimed this included being allowed to use the Radio 6 disabled toilets for sex with competition winners. Throughout his career, the TV and radio personality openly discussed his disturbing sexual behaviour. He bragged about dragging a woman into a loo cubicle, joked about exposing himself to a BBC colleague, and offering his personal assistant to "massage" Jimmy Saville live on-air. He has even been accused of using BBC cars to ferry around a 16-year-old schoolgirl with whom he was in a relationship. Read More: 'Many, many more Russell Brand victims could come forward', Met chief tells LBC Read More: Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious foul-mouthed tirade against journalist outside court

Russell Brand seen at BBC Radio on June 24, 2013. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty

Formal complaints were made, with allegations about Brand's conduct reportedly sent high up in the BBC. In his second memoir, Booky Wook 2, Brand said he once upset a female newsreader when, live on the BBC, he claimed "that during the news I’d be under the desk, interacting intimately with the newswoman as she racily recited massacres and football scores". Brand also told Jimmy Savile on the Radio 2 show that he would bring his personal assistant to massage the presenter. “I’ve got a personal assistant,” he said to Savile. “And part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massage, she has to do it. She’s very attractive, Jimmy." When Brand asked what the assistant should wear to meet Savile, he replied: “I’d actually prefer her to wear nothing.”

A summary of the counts Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Count one: Rape, Labour Party conference, 1999 NOT GUILTY Count two: Attempted Indecent Assault, MTV, 2001 NOT GUILTY Count three: Sexual Assault, Soho, 2004 GUILTY Count four: Oral Rape, Soho, 2004 NOT GUILTY Count five: Sexual Assault, Radio, 2005 GUILTY Count six: Anal Rape, Hammersmith, 2009 GUILTY Count seven: Sexual Assault, Channel 4, 2009 GUILTY

Brand was also accused of using BBC cars to arrange chauffeur-driven cars to pick up a 16-year-old from school and take her to his house. The girl, who was given the pseudonym Alice, did not lodge a specific complaint at the time, she later said she was concerned that Brand had not been held to account by management. Brand also alluded to Ms Douglas being aware of him having sex with women who won prizes on a radio show. His obscene behaviour earned him primetime slots A 2023 internal review carried out by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints and reviews, found the corporation had missed multiple opportunities to identify and deal with Brand’s increasingly sickening behaviour. Five separate complaints were made about him and raised to BBC bosses - with nothing done.

Brand left the BBC in disgrace in October 2008 after he and Jonathan Ross left a lewd message on the voicemail of Andrew Sachs, the Fawlty Towers actor. He joked about having a sexual relationship with his granddaughter. Ms Douglas also quit over the scandal, before founding her own production company, which has taken on the BBC as one of its clients. In his first memoir, My Booky Wook, Brand revealed that he was fired from his first BBC gig in 2002 when he was filming a comedy special with Rob Brydon, David Walliams and Steve Coogan for BBC Two. During a three-week cruise on a cruise ship on the Aegean Sea, he purposely smashed a prostitute’s mobile phone against a wall after having sex with her in Istanbul. In Athens, the next stop, the comedian convinced people involved in the show to go to a lap-dancing club with him, but "they all went home straight away". He then got into a fight with one of the club's bouncers, and a production staffer sent him home. After this disastrous shoot, he joined the BBC in April 2006 for a coveted three-hour Sunday slot on 6 Music.

Russell Brand during a statement in which he announced his resignation from his Radio 2 show. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He was then hired by Ms Douglas in November 2006 to present a show on Radio 2 on Saturday between 9pm and 11pm. The Johnston report said that a BBC employee had made a formal complaint against Brand in 2007, accusing him of urinating in a cup and bottle during the recording of his Radio 2 show. The same complaint accused him of being aggressive and throwing objects around the studio after a producer made a mistake. The complaint was made in writing to BBC bosses, it was seen by Ms Douglas, and nothing was done. The BBC even joked about the incident in a press release, in which a spokesman was quoted as saying: "Russell did urinate in a cup in the studio and someone has shown him where the toilet is." In June 2008, Brand exposed himself to a woman in the lavatory of the BBC’s Los Angeles bureau before joking about the incident on-air.

Brand outside Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy