The challenges young people face when trying to enter the workforce are well-documented.

Recent 2025 data paints a telling picture, with more than 1.8 million candidates competing for just over 31,000 early-career roles. At the same time, vacancies at top employers have fallen to their lowest level since 2021, showing just how competitive it has become to enter the workforce.

But less attention is given to the difficulties facing those who do manage to find work.

Securing that first role is an achievement, but challenges remain. For those who secure an early-career role, there’s no shortage of activity and pressures.

Young workers are often expected to bear the brunt of admin-heavy workloads and routine tasks that don’t provide a clear sense of progression. They are busy all the time, but that does not always mean they are building the skills, confidence or experience that will move them forward.

That is where frustration starts to build. For too many people at the start of their careers, work can feel full of activity but thin on progression.

This pattern of work is taking a toll, with one in five having needed to take time off work in the last year due to poor mental health caused by pressure or stress in the workplace.

That should be ringing alarm bells for employers. When early-career roles are full of activity but light on development, it becomes harder to build commitment, retain talent and develop the long-term capability a business actually needs.

That matters even more in a constrained labour market. Many employers are cautious about hiring, existing teams are being asked to do more with less support, and younger workers are entering organisations at a point when headroom and development can feel limited.

If the path to progression is unclear, it is no surprise that work can start to feel draining rather than developmental.

Businesses that want to retain talent and build long-term capability need to think more carefully about the structure of the opportunities they offer.

Early-career roles should not simply absorb workload. They should help people build skills, make progress and see a future for themselves within the organisation.

That is why structured routes into work matter more than ever. Apprenticeships can offer more visible progression at a time when many entry-level roles are falling short.

They’re not just a foot in the workforce door. They’re a powerful tool for role progression, employee development, and offer visible evidence to younger people that they can make their mark in a business and advance their career.

At their core, apprenticeships are an investment in the learner and proof that a business really backs their ability to rise the ranks.

The focus should be on high-quality programmes where that value can be clearly evidenced. Choosing a quality provider ensures that value is created on both the business and learner side. Those who can visibly show they’re equipped to deliver learner progression and an environment for success are the best option.

One of the clearest ways to assess this is through Qualification Achievement Rate, or QAR, which shows the proportion of learners who successfully complete their apprenticeship.

At their best, apprenticeships combine paid work with structured training and a defined outcome, giving learners a clearer sense of what they are working towards while helping employers build capability in a more deliberate and reliable way.

When apprenticeships are delivered effectively, learners can see progress from the outset, and employers can see how their own internal capabilities are improving over time.

Work does not have to be exciting all the time, but it should give people a clear sense that their effort is leading somewhere.

For those at the start of their careers especially, that sense of progression matters. If employers seek stronger retention, better development and a more capable workforce, they need to create roles that offer more than busyness alone.