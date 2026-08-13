Cigarette smokers should drop butts into a half-filled water bottle to prevent the danger of sparking a grass fire, an expert has shared.

The UK is suffering its driest July on record, with parts of the country in their fifth heatwave of the summer, and temperatures are set to reach 38C.

Nearly three-quarters of England and the whole of Wales are in drought, after a record dry July and a dry start to August, which has led to Andy Burnham calling an emergency COBRA meeting.

While the Prime Minister is considering an outright ban on disposable barbecues, he has already said people should not be using single-use grills “at this time” due to the risk of wildfires.

Firefighters in England's south west have spent several days tackling a blaze in the New Forest.

Cigarettes can also pose a major risk, with a lit butt end able to spark a much larger fire on dry grass.

Markus Lindblad, of snus retailer Northerner, said: "Dropping a lit cigarette in hot weather poses a serious fire hazard.

"The heat can easily ignite dry grass, debris, or even building materials, leading to wildfires or building fires.

"So, if you’re heading out for a picnic or just enjoying some sun, it’s important to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts."

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