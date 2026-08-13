Smokers urged to follow unusual hack to prevent fires in dry summer
Expert provides a tip for extinguishing cigarettes to stop them from causing danger
Cigarette smokers should drop butts into a half-filled water bottle to prevent the danger of sparking a grass fire, an expert has shared.
Listen to this article
The UK is suffering its driest July on record, with parts of the country in their fifth heatwave of the summer, and temperatures are set to reach 38C.
Nearly three-quarters of England and the whole of Wales are in drought, after a record dry July and a dry start to August, which has led to Andy Burnham calling an emergency COBRA meeting.
While the Prime Minister is considering an outright ban on disposable barbecues, he has already said people should not be using single-use grills “at this time” due to the risk of wildfires.
Firefighters in England's south west have spent several days tackling a blaze in the New Forest.
Cigarettes can also pose a major risk, with a lit butt end able to spark a much larger fire on dry grass.
Markus Lindblad, of snus retailer Northerner, said: "Dropping a lit cigarette in hot weather poses a serious fire hazard.
"The heat can easily ignite dry grass, debris, or even building materials, leading to wildfires or building fires.
"So, if you’re heading out for a picnic or just enjoying some sun, it’s important to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts."
Read also: Fury as water companies given green light to raise bills despite leaking infrastructure
Using a half-filled water bottle
As well as commonsense advice to smokers such as using ashtrays and making sure butts are cold before throwing them away, Mr Lindblad has added some more unusual advice.
"A great hack if you’re in a park or having a picnic outside is bringing a half-filled disposable water bottle with you," he said.
"With this, you can drop your butts into the water bottle when out and about.
"The safest way to make sure your cigarettes are stubbed out completely is to soak them in water which will put out the embers, but also prevent the butt from reigniting."