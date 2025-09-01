Mounjaro is surging in price. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The pharmaceutical giant behind the ‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs has hiked the price of the highest dose - and the increase comes into effect today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eli Lilly, the US manufacturer of Mounjaro, is now selling the highest dose to suppliers for £247.50, up from £122. It won't affect NHS patients, though around nine in 10 Mounjaro users in Britiain access the medication privately. Pharmacies and other private weight-loss services will apply their own mark-up on the weight loss jab – which is used by around 750,000 Brits. Eli Lilly agreed to give private pharmacies a discount after announcing the September 1 hikes, taking around £80 off the anticipated price hike amid fears of an expected 170 per cent rise. "Pricing is a matter for the manufacturers and pharmacies will do all they can to support patients when prices change," Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said. He added: "This rebate will mitigate some of the impact of the increase in Mounjaro prices faced by pharmacies but patients should still anticipate seeing a rise in prices from 1st September. Read more: US drug giant to temporarily halt UK Mounjaro orders Read more: Lib Dems call for watchdog investigation after Mounjaro sales suspended in the UK

Pre-filled injection pens of 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg doses of Mounjaro, the tirzepatide weight loss medication manufactured by US manufacturer Eli Lilly. Picture: Alamy