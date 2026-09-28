The figure is even higher than the 199.09p record set in June 2022

The figure is even higher than the 199.09p record set in June 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The price of diesel in the UK has set a new all-time high as a result of the war in Iran.

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The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK has hit its highest-ever record of 199.18p, RAC figures show. The figure is even higher than the 199.09p record set in June 2022 amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It's almost double the record low seen at the pumps in February 2016, when the average price of a litre of diesel was just 100.19p. Prices could get even higher as Donald Trump considers a ban on US diesel exports. RAC said diesel prices had entered "uncharted territory", serving as a reminder of "just how exposed the UK is to events occurring far away". Read more: US issues warning to citizens in UK after suspected Iran ‘bomb plot’ as Streeting urges public to give police 'a bit of time' Read more: Ineos pauses production at its three Hull plants, blaming UK gas prices

The cost of diesel has risen steadily in recent weeks due to the impact on global supplies from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and from renewed hostilities in the Middle East. Russian exports of diesel have dropped sharply after many of the country’s oil refineries were targeted by Ukraine, with a key facility near Moscow damaged earlier this month as part of a huge drone operation. This has led to extra demand for fuel from other diesel-exporting countries, causing wholesale prices to rise. Meanwhile, the ongoing war between the US and Iran is continuing to disrupt the global trade in refined oil and other petroleum materials, with Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz limiting the production and supply of fuel needed by consumers. The RAC data is based on the average price of diesel at a range of supermarkets, motorway service stations and independent retailers. The cost of unleaded petrol has also been climbing in recent weeks and currently stands at an average of 174.13p per litre, up by 41.3p since the start of the US-Iran war.