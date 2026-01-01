Inflation has seen prices of sanitary towel packs of 10 to 20 rise from about £2 a pack to £2.41 in October 2025

Procter & Gamble Tampax Pearl tampons on a shelf in a supermarket in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The price of period products has risen by 18 per cent over the five years following the scrapping of the so-called “tampon tax”, according to a study.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inflation has seen prices of sanitary towel packs of 10 to 20 rise from about £2 a pack to £2.41 in October 2025. That was what the analysis of Office for National Statistics data – specifically the CPI Index for articles for personal hygiene and wellness between December 2020 and October 2025 – by women’s health company Hormona and period poverty enterprise, Hey Girls, found. Further, annual costs vary by up to £28 depending on whether consumers can access budget supermarkets or are forced to shop at higher-priced retailers such as local convenience stores, the research found. The higher prices imposed an average additional £9.58 cost each year on those using the products. Read more: Toxic pesticide linked to cancer discovered in tampons at levels 40 times above legal limit for drinking water Read more: Women suffering from heavy bleeding on periods costs NHS millions as analysis declares 'silent crisis'

Packets of Bodyform sanitary pads are seen on shelves. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Karolina Lofqvist, chief executive and co-founder of Hormona, said: “Five years ago, abolishing the tampon tax was hailed as a victory for period equality. “But our analysis shows the policy has failed to deliver any lasting savings to consumers. “Prices have risen 18 per cent since the tax was removed, imposing an extra £9.58 annual burden per person. This is unacceptable when one in 10 people in the UK experience period poverty, reinforcing structural health inequality driven by financial barriers.” Kate Smith, the co-founder of Hey Girls, said: “This data confirms what our community partners have been telling us: period poverty is getting worse, not better. “As a social enterprise that has distributed over 42 million free period products since 2018, we see firsthand how rising costs and geographic inequality have created a perfect storm. “The tampon tax abolishment was an important symbolic victory, but without ensuring savings reach consumers and addressing retail access barriers, it has failed to deliver genuine period equality.”

The price of period products has risen by 18% over the five years following the scrapping of the so-called 5% “tampon tax”, according to a study. Picture: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images