The price of British passport is set to rise, with the cost set to break the £100 barrier the first time, the government has announced.

Under the proposals, the price of an adult passport purchased online will rise from £94.50 to £102.

Passports for children under 16 will now cost £66.50, up from the current price of £61.50.

Announcing the 8 per cent cost increase, the Home Office revealed that an adult passport purchased using their same-day service will now set you back £239.50.

The rise will help it "move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it," according to the government, ensuring the Home Office places less reliance on the taxpayer.

Under the plans, adults applying via post in the UK can expect fees to rise from £107 to £115.50, and £74 to £80 for children.

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