New analysis suggests weight-loss jabs could be produced for around $3 a month, increasing the availability of the drugs to millions more patients globally.

Semaglutide, sold to treat obesity under the brand Wegovy and for diabetes as Ozempic, was designated as an essential medicine in September 2025 by the World Health Organisation.

High prices at the time were flagged by global health leaders as restricting access to the medicine.

New research suggests that as patents on the treatment expire, new formulations of the drug - including producing it as a pill rather than an injection - could be made at a considerably reduced rate.

The new research was published as a pre-print, and suggests the product could retail at around $3 (about £2.35) for a monthly dose in the currently injectable form.

Production of the drug in pill form, rather than injection, could be made for around $16 a month.

