A world-famous gallery is under fire after the protective glass around a priceless Caravaggio was soaked in rainwater during a storm.

Caravaggio's Bacchus has since been returned to display and the museum announced that the painting has not been damaged. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A world-famous gallery is under fire after the protective glass around a priceless Caravaggio was soaked in rainwater during a storm.

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The Uffizi Galleries in Florence are home to countless Renaissance masterpieces, including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and Caravaggio’s Medusa. But the gallery has been accused of appropriately protecting its collection from extreme weather, after visitors saw the protective casing around Caravaggio’s Bacchus hit with rainwater. On Thursday, storms swept across Tuscany, leading to flooded homes and blackouts as nearly two inches of rain fell in the city in one hour. Videos show water trickling down the glass covering the painting, which shows a reclining Roman god of wine and fertility draped in a garland and holding a red goblet. Read more: Teary Ed Sheeran admits 'mistakes' as he condemns ‘catastrophic and unjustifiable’ Gaza conflict Read more: Thieves steal Renoir paintings worth nearly £8m from museum in south of France

The painting, which was donated to Ferdinando I de ’Medici in 1608 and was rediscovered in the storerooms of the museums almost three centuries later, has been immediately removed and inspected for damage. The museum announced that the artwork was not damaged by the “small leakage” from the fanlight above. The painting has since returned to display. Other parts of the building’s complex were also affected by last week’s storm. Water fell from a first-floor window, flooding an attic changing room, according to Giuseppe Nolè, a co-ordinator of the CISL trade union representing culture ministry employees.

🌧️Şiddetli yağışlar İtalya'da hayatı olumsuz etkiliyor



🏛️Floransa'daki dünyaca ünlü Uffizi Galerisi'nde su baskını yaşandı



🎨Çatıdan sızan yağmur suları, Caravaggio'nun "Bacchus" tablosunun bulunduğu vitrine kadar ulaştı#Yeşilhat🌱 pic.twitter.com/k99WnBsKqZ — Yeşilhat (@AA_Yesilhat) September 18, 2026

At Palazzo Pitti, a lift shaft was flooded, and some areas ended up under 30cm of water. In August, the gallery announced a €50 million renovation of the Uffizi Galleries to protect its collection from extreme weather. Simone Verde, the museum’s director, told The Times: “Faced with extremely rapid and severe [climate change], we have to implement measures that are no longer extraordinary but prepare us for a new normal.” The galleries have been accused of prioritising cultural reputation over preservation and maintenance.

The Uffizi Galleries in Florence are home to countless Renaissance masterpieces. Picture: Getty