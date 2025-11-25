The St George's flag is a 'unifying symbol' and 'we should all stand beneath it', says chief constable Sir Stephen Watson.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Sir Stephen Watson urged Brits to 'seize the flag'. Picture: Global/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Greater Manchester’s police chief has urged Brits to proudly fly the St George’s flag and warned over the danger of “reacting to a tiny minority” by weaponising it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said he feels an “immense sense of pride and gratitude” when he sees a Union Jack raised. “I’m very proud to be British, very proud of our flag and think that we should all as a country seize what I think is a unifying symbol and we should all stand beneath it,” he said. But Sir Stephen warned that the St George’s flag has “on occasion been used by those who would seek to weaponise it”. While he admitted that there are some “unpleasant people that fly our flag”, he added that is likely only a ‘very small minority of people” with vast majority being good people. He warned: “Let’s not get hung up on this notion of weaponising the flag, let us all seize the flag for what It stands for and be proud of it. Read more: Council faces backlash after removing St George's and Union Jack flags from town - but blames Storm Amy Read more: Union Jacks draped around Gary Neville's Manchester hotel as 'angry middle-aged white man' backlash continues

He went on to warn of the "self-fulfilling prophecy" of pandering to a minority when it came to flying the flag on Britain's streets. “I do think there is a danger that if we react to a tiny minority of people ultimately it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and that somehow that flying the flag becomes a bad thing to do lest it otherwise offend somebody and I don’t think that is at all sustainable,” he insisted. Sir Stephen’s defence of the Union Jack comes after Manchester United football legend Gary Neville sparked backlash by claiming those sticking them up around Manchester are mostly “angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing”.

Gary Neville's rant about Union Jack flags sparked backlash. Picture: Linkedin