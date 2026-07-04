Pride flags on display on Regent Street, London. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

The Pride parade will be held in London today, with organisers expecting around 1.8 millions to attend.

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The annual LGBTQ+ event will feature around 35,000 marches from more than 600 groups. As temperatures are forecast to reach 28C in Westminster on the day, organisers are encouraging attendees to bring reusable water bottles and use the free water refill stations at the event's stages. This comes after the UK's record-breaking June heatwave, with saw a temperature of 37.7C in Lingwood, eight miles from Norwich in Norfolk. This year's celebration will see a host of events, from the iconic parade to dance and theatre performances meant to promote quality for the LGBTQ+ community. London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said at a pre-Pride event: “Here in London, you’re free to be who you want to be, and love who you want to love. London is proud to stand with out LGBTQIA+ communities, today and every day.” Here's all you need to know ahead of today's event.

Pride in London parade route. Picture: Pride in London

Parade route The procession begins at Hyde Park Corner, moving along Piccadilly towards Piccadilly Circus. From there, it heads south down Haymarket, passes Trafalgar Square and finishes on Whitehall. The march will take around four to five hours and typically finishes by 6pm. What time does the parade start? The parade is set to depart from the start line at 12:00 BST. Anyone aiming to be in the front row at the barriers is encouraged to arrive between 45 minutes and an hour before the march begins. Road closures There will be extensive road closures in place across Westminster and the West End on Saturday. To reach the start of the parade, organisers recommend using Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch Underground stations. For the end of the parade and the Main Stage, the closest Tube stations are Charing Cross and Embankment. To get to the stages in Soho, attendees can use Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus, Leicester Square and Covent Garden Underground stations. Transport for London said some stations might become exit-only. There are six performance areas in total, which each offering something different: Main Stage in Trafalgar Square

Trans and Non-Binary Stage in Soho Square

Global Majority Stage in Golden Square

Cabaret Stage on Dean Street

Women's Stage in Leicester Square

Family Area at Victoria Embankment Gardens

London prepares for Pride in London 2026. Soho. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy