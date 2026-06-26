Seattle celebrates despite Pride occasion falling on the same day that Egypt and Iran play in World Cup 2026, two countries where same-sex relationships face discrimination

Fans in the US in 2023 celebrate Pride in football. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Seattle is set to celebrate Egypt v Seattle as the city's Pride Match of the World Cup 2026, despite both countries having a poor record of LGBTQ discrimination.

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Sex between members of the same gender is illegal and can be punishable by death in Iran and, while it is legal in Egypt, the community has second-class citizen status with harsh treatment from authorities. Same sex marriage is also not recognised in Egypt and both football associations have tried to dissociate themselves from being part of Pride Match. June 26 was designated by Seattle's World Cup committee as the pro-LGBT celebration last year, but organisers ran into conflict when the tie at Seattle Stadium was handed Egypt vs Iran on the date. But while both countries tried to stop the match from being associated with rights for same-sex couples, it is still set to be marked - albeit as a local celebration without backing from Fifa. Read also: Who will England play in the round of 32?

Iran are set to qualify from Group G, as things stand. Picture: Alamy

LGBT advocate Jess Fishlock, the former Wales captain who plays for Seattle Reign, said: "The match is about Seattle, not Egypt or Iran "Regardless of who is playing we would be the same. It's such an important part of Seattle's identity and culture." A parade of rainbow flags and fancy dress is expected around Seattle Stadium ahead of the match, which kicks off at 4am BST on Saturday - late on Friday, Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). There will also likely be rainbow flags inside the stadium, although Fifa is not officially endorsing the celebration. Egypt have a win and a draw to their name so far, overcoming New Zealand and holding Belgium, while Iran has drawn against both of the same Group G opponents. Qualification for Amir Ghalenoei's side would be a headache for President Donald Trump, as the US hosts the tournament while being at war with Iran. Ghalenoei said, when asked about Pride Match: "We are here to play football, not for other things. "As for things that are forbidden in our religion and do not exist, we do not want to talk about them. We only talk about the match, football, and the beauty of the game." The other Group G decider between New Zealand and Belgium is also set to go ahead at the same time.

Egypt currently top Group G. Picture: Alamy