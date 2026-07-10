It’s a joyous film about the relationship between the miners and gay-rights campaigners.

And now it’s a musical, showing at the Dorfman Theatre inside the National.

I can’t help but think it would be a better play than it is a musical. Just before the performance, iconic 80s tracks are pumped through the auditorium and legendary photos from the decade are shown to the audience.

When the show started, I hoped to hear some of these powerful tracks that we all know and love. Instead, the playlist is made up of fairly generic original songs.

The cast is spectacularly talented - they’re charismatic, funny and good looking too.

The miners and the LGBT activists have something in common: their treatment by brutal police officers, mainly at protest marches.