Tobias Cordes was the vicitim of a homophobic hate incident in London during Pride month. Picture: TobiasCordes

By Flaminia Luck

An influencer who was the victim of a homophobic attack on a train in London has told LBC about the importance of Pride Month in the aftermath of the incident.

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Earlier this month, Tobias Cordes was travelling on the Elizabeth Line with his partner, as the pair travelled home from the airport following a holiday. Recounting the incident, he explained that a man he did not know boarded the train at London's Farringdon station and kicked his suitcase while muttering about them under his breath. The man then walked off. Mr Cordes said the man then returned, only to kick his partner’s suitcase, without targeting anyone else in the carriage. “It was obviously a homophobic attack,” he said. “He didn’t say anything at all to anyone else on the train and he specifically targeted us. He could have left at the doors he was stood by, but he purposefully came to where we were sitting and did it again.” Read More: Egypt v Iran tie hailed as 'Pride Match' despite countries' anti-LGBT stances Read More: ‘They've got everything they campaigned for’ Nigel Farage defends Reform axing of Pride events

Reflecting on the incident, he told LBC: “What really sucks about this is that it goes without saying that it’s Pride month. “We could be sat here right now with black eyes and bleeding if we’d said anything, but we just had to sit there and take it. “Just look at the floor because we’re trying to protect ourselves from getting hurt, while inside we’re so angry and hurting. He added: “Worse than feeling scared is feeling helpless, that you can’t do anything.”

Tobias had just returned to the UK from a holiday with his partner when the attack happened. Picture: TobiasCordes

Tobias said he was in “two minds” about reporting the incident, but was left frustrated by the police’s response. “From my own past experience of dealing with them, I almost convinced myself that I was just being silly and that I needed to get on with my life,” he said. “But then my sense of justice kicked in. I thought: no, it’s not fair with this stuff that people get away with it.” “My kind of suspicions were unfortunately confirmed because it was a guy, a policeman, the same age as me actually, who basically said to me that, I'm paraphrasing here, but I think he said something like, unless like he said something that was clearly like a slur, then it's hard for them to record it as a hate crime.” He explained: “I was quite angry about that because I said to him: I’m telling you that it was a hate crime because I’m literally sat with my partner, we were clearly a couple, and it was clearly a targeted attack.” Tobias added: “Why do I need to be sat there making that video with a black eye for people, including the police, to actually be shocked by it and take it seriously?” He added the police response had left him feeling “completely frustrated”. “I think there’s nothing worse than already expecting a negative response from someone that’s meant to help you,” he said. “When your suspicions are then confirmed, it makes you feel even more angry, because you’ve given them the benefit of the doubt by making the call in the first place, hoping they’re going to help you, and then immediately feeling deflated. And almost like they don’t believe you.”

The Elizabeth Line platform at Farringdon. Picture: Alamy