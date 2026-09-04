Christopher Brain, 69, was leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield

Christopher Brain, the former priest who was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service, set up a “home base” team known as the “Lycra Nuns”. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Church of England priest ran a “cult” where he sexually abused women and got them to care for him and his wife at home wearing lingerie, a court has heard.

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Christopher Brain, 69, was leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield, between 1986 and 1995. The “vibrant church” services for young people included a live band and light shows – but the group became a cult dominated by Brain, Inner London Crown Court was told. The priest set up a “home base” team known as the “Lycra Nuns” to care for him and his wife and daughter at home, the prosecution said. The team were told to help Brain get to bed which included sexual favours, it is alleged. Brain, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, denies rape and four counts of indecent assault relating to at least 15 alleged incidents said to have taken place between 1983 and 1995 involving four women. Read more: Man, 25, who died in canal at Notting Hill Carnival named - as it emerges he suffered injuries jumping into water Read more: 'No illegal transaction occurred' and top aides were 'entrapped': Farage breaks silence on Reform UK foreign funding sting

Christopher Brain, the former priest who was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service leaving at Inner London Crown Court where he has been found guilty of sexual offences. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Tim Clark, KC, told jurors on Friday that Brain was convicted of a large number of offences of indecent assault against NOS members at another trial last year. He said the Church of England initially viewed NOS as a “ground-breaking” success story but that allegations against the congregation in 1995 led to “enormous media interest”, documentaries and books. At his ordination in 1991 large sums of money were spent on robes for Brain to wear which had been worn by actor Robert De Niro in 1986 film The Mission, the court heard. The prosecutor said that when Brain was confronted by members of the church in the 1990s and told it was believed he had abused up to 40 women he replied “I thought it was more”. Mr Clark said: “NOS became a closed and controlled group which the defendant dominated. He abused his position first as a leader, and later as an ordained priest, to sexually assault a staggering number of women from that congregation.

Former priest Christopher Brain 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, who was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS) part of the Church of England. Picture: Alamy