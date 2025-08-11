Father John Murray was struck on the head at St Patrick’s Church, Downpatrick. Picture: St Patrick’s Church

By Danielle Desouza

A priest who was hit with a bottle minutes before Mass at his church in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland remains in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Father John Murray was the subject of a "brutal" attack at St Patrick's Church, prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday. Police have said the attack may be linked to the death of a man in Downpatrick who had been named locally as Stephen Brannigan. A 30-year-old man remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder after Mr Brannigan was found dead at an address in Marian Park at about 12pm on Sunday. Detectives have issued a new appeal for information about the two incidents. Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: "On Sunday morning, 10 August, at approximately 10.10am, police received a report that a priest had been seriously assaulted."

St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick where Father John Murray was hit on the head with a bottle. Picture: Alamy

"This was in a church in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of the town. "A man entered the church and brutally attacked the priest with a bottle. "The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Here, he remains in a serious, but stable, condition.” The detective added: "While attending this serious assault, at around midday, police received a report of the death of a man at an address in the Marian Park area. "Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. "Sadly, the man, who is aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers and a scene of crime officer (SOCO) outside St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick. Picture: Alamy

"Following initial enquiries, a murder investigation was launched, and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. "He has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody at this time." Mr Robinson said: "Our investigations into both the murder and attempted murder are at the early stages. "While I can confirm that one line of enquiry is that the two are connected, I would reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing in an effort to establish the facts surrounding both incidents. "I am keen to appeal to anyone who was in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick between 9am and 11am on Sunday, or the Marian Park area between 12 midnight and 12 noon on Sunday, and saw or heard anything untoward, to please come forward and speak to us. "Any detail, no matter how small, could be of vital importance to our investigation. I would ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 713 of 10/08/25."

