Primal Scream have been reported to police after using alleged anti-semitic imagery during their gig at the Roundhousein London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Primal Scream have been reported to police after using alleged anti-semitic imagery during their recent gig in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Scottish rock band were reported to the Met after a video was screened on stage on Monday which appeared to show the Star of David entwined with a swastika. A backdrop showing the graphics appeared behind the band as they performed their 2000 song Swastika Eyes during their one-off gig at the Roundhouse. The Camden-based music venue has apologised to fans over the imagery, saying they "deeply regret" that the "highly offensive" graphics were displayed, adding it was done entirely without their knowledge. In a statement, a spokesperson for Roundhouse said: "We are appalled that antisemitic imagery was displayed during a Primal Scream gig on Monday 8th December at the Roundhouse.

A backdrop showing the graphics appeared behind the band as they performed their 2000 song Swastika Eyes during the one-off gig. Picture: Getty

"We deeply regret that these highly offensive images were presented on our stage and unequivocally apologise to anyone who attended the gig, and to the wider Jewish community. "The content, which was used entirely without our knowledge, stands against all of our values." The spokesperson said that Roundhouse "absolutely condemns antisemitism in every form". Read more: Charlie Kirk murder suspect 'smirks' as he appears in court for first time in person Read more: King to update public on cancer as he records heartfelt message in support of charity They added: "Acts of hatred, discrimination or prejudice of any kind are entirely unacceptable and have no place in our community or spaces. "The safety of our staff and gig-going audiences remains of paramount importance to us. "We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and remain committed to ensuring that our spaces are places where everyone feels secure, respected and valued."

The Roundhouse has apologised. Picture: Getty

Primal Scream, founded by frontman Bobby Gillespie in 1982, were performing a 25-year anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR. As the group performed Swastika Eyes, pictures of political figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared behind them, showing what appeared to be the Star of David combined with a swastika in their eyes. The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, said it had reported the group to police and called on the venue to carry out an "urgent investigation". In a statement, a CST spokesperson said: "Entwining a Star of David with a swastika implies that Jews are Nazis and risks encouraging hatred of Jews. "There needs to be an urgent investigation by the venue and the promoter about how this happened, and we have reported this to the police."

Primal Scream were performing a 25-year anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR. Picture: Getty