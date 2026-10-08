Primark have recalled two decorative Halloween gonks over fears they could be contaminated with asbestos.

The Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS) said the products present a risk to health as the sand sealed inside the gonks may be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos.

Images of the two seasonal gonk decorations have been shared as the OPSS urged must owners stop using the product immediately and keep out of the reach of children.

The items, which were made in China, can be returned to Primark for a full refund.

One of the gonks is wearing an orange jumper and wearing a pumpkin hat while the other is wearing black with a witch's hat with long grey hair.