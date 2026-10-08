Primark recalls some Halloween decorations amid abestos fears
Primark have recalled two decorative Halloween gonks over fears they could be contaminated with asbestos.
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Primark have recalled two decorative Halloween gonks over fears they could be contaminated with asbestos.
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The Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS) said the products present a risk to health as the sand sealed inside the gonks may be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos.
Images of the two seasonal gonk decorations have been shared as the OPSS urged must owners stop using the product immediately and keep out of the reach of children.
The items, which were made in China, can be returned to Primark for a full refund.
One of the gonks is wearing an orange jumper and wearing a pumpkin hat while the other is wearing black with a witch's hat with long grey hair.
Disposal Instructions
- Stop using the product immediately.
- If the product is undamaged, place in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double tape it securely,label it clearly and store in a secure location out of the reach of children.
- If the product is damaged and the filling is accessible, clean-up sites where the product was used using wet cloths to avoid generating dust. Wear gloves and a mask.
- Doublebag the filling and product gloves, mask and cloths.
- Keep children and other people away from areas where the sand has been used until the area has been cleaned.
- Return the product to your nearest Primark store for a full refund. You do not need to provide the receipt.
- If you are unable to return the product to your nearest Primark store, follow the steps above and contact your local authority / access their website for guidance on safe disposal of asbestos in your area.