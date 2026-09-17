A primary school headteacher suffered a suspected heart attack and had to be rushed to hospital during an Ofsted inspection.

Sarah McFarlane, the headteacher of Chapelhill Primary School in Moreton, Wirral, was taken ill yesterday morning on the second day of the inspection at the school.

The inspection, by the education watchdog was paused as a result.

Parents and pupils were made aware of the situation in a letter from the school.

Mrs McFarlane is reported to be recovering well in hospital.

The school told parents: "Mrs McFarlane was taken ill at the start of the second morning of the inspection. She left the school in an ambulance, and is now being treated in a local hospital for a suspected heart attack.

"We have passed on the significant number of good wishes we have received for Mrs McFarlane. She is receiving lots of care and, from our early understanding, things are looking positive.

"We are conscious that there might be questions at home tonight – which is why we wanted to let you as much as we are able at this stage.

"The Ofsted inspection has also been paused."

A spokesperson for Ofsted said: "Our thoughts are with Mrs McFarlane and the school community. We wish Mrs McFarlane a speedy recovery.

"We began an inspection of Chapelhill primary school yesterday. Upon hearing the news this morning, we immediately paused the inspection."