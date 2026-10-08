Primary school says Christmas cards should be called 'winter cards' for inclusivity
Staff at Kaimhill School in Aberdeen announced they would be adopting the phrase "winter cards" to show "value and respect" to different cultures
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A primary school has started referring to Christmas cards as "winter cards" as part of an inclusivity drive.
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Staff at Kaimhill School in Aberdeen announced they would be adopting the phrase "winter cards" to show "value and respect" to different cultures.
The email sent to families said: “To reflect this inclusivity in our communications, we refer to seasonal cards as “winter cards” rather than “Christmas cards”.
“This terminology helps ensure that our language is welcoming and inclusive of all members of our school community.
It added that families were still free to use the phrase Christmas cards if they preferred.
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A screenshot of the email circulated on social media has prompted an online backlash, with the school facing accusations of trying to cancel Christmas.
The Aberdeen-based Press & Journal newspaper said one teacher had received an "abusive and threatening" phone call.
In response to the backlash, the headteacher Susie Webster sent parents a second email, describing the response as "disappointing".
She said: "I am writing to make you aware of a situation that arose this week following communications about our annual card-making activities.
"As many of you may be aware a member of staff referred to these as ‘winter cards’ in an email to families.
"This terminology was used because children are offered a range of creative options and not all families within our diverse school community celebrate Christmas.
"The activity itself remains unchanged with many children choosing to create Christmas cards as they do every year.”
The email contained: "Unfortunately, following the communications, our deputy head teacher received an abusive and threatening telephone call.
"This was followed by disappointing comments on social media suggesting that Christmas was somehow being removed from our school.
"I want to reassure you that is simply not the case.”