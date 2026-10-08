A primary school has started referring to Christmas cards as "winter cards" as part of an inclusivity drive.

Staff at Kaimhill School in Aberdeen announced they would be adopting the phrase "winter cards" to show "value and respect" to different cultures.

The email sent to families said: “To reflect this inclusivity in our communications, we refer to seasonal cards as “winter cards” rather than “Christmas cards”.

“This terminology helps ensure that our language is welcoming and inclusive of all members of our school community.

It added that families were still free to use the phrase Christmas cards if they preferred.

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