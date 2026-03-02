A primary school teacher who drank during lessons has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

Steven Ward, 41, consumed alcohol on multiple occasions during lessons and was seen “under the influence of alcohol during school hours” on three separate days in November 2023 while working at Southwark Primary School in Basford, Nottingham.

Ward, who started working at the school as a trainee in 2014, was banned from teaching indefinitely by a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel who said he demonstrated “unacceptable professional conduct”.

The panel said Ward was seen “drinking from a blue Brewdog Punk IPA looking can”, hiding the drink in his bag and “consuming a mint after each sip” by witnesses in his class on November 9 2023.

A witness said that, while in class in the afternoon of November 10 2023, she saw Ward taking a beer can from his bag and that he “moved the can from his bag to his desk, behind a mug”, turning away from the pupils each time he drank.

