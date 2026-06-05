The ruse was uncovered after a member of staff discovered photos of Mr Wilson in an airport with a pint of beer in his hand

The ruse was uncovered after a member of staff discovered photos of Mr Wilson in an airport with a pint of beer in his hand. Picture: Alamy

By Joshua Herman

A primary school teacher “pulled a sickie” to go to Portugal for a stag do and later ripped out pages of his passport to cover his tracks, a tribunal has found.

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Joe Wilson, a year six teacher from South Yorkshire, secretly went on holiday in May 2023, after telling his school on the morning he was due to fly that he couldn't come to work because he had been "up all night sick". The ruse was uncovered after a member of staff discovered photos of Mr Wilson in an airport with a pint of beer in his hand. At around 5am on May 18th, Mr Wilson messaged Listerdale Junior Academy: “I’m still no better so won’t be in school today. Can’t keep any food or water down. I’ll keep you updated.” The following day he told the same person: “I’m still no better so won’t be in school today. Can’t keep any food or water down. I’ll keep you updated.” Read more: Two boys who avoided jail in Fordingbridge rape case 'crossed custody threshold,' judge's sentence remarks reveal Read more: Two men found guilty over knife attack on journalist in UK for Iranian regime

Joe Wilson, a year six teacher from South Yorkshire, secretly went on holiday in May 2023. Picture: Alamy

However, pictures of Mr Wilson in an airport with a pint of beer were flagged up by an anonymous member of staff, the panel heard. Another person then posted one of these photographs at 5.23am on the morning of May 18 2023, captioned: “Early start for… stag do, few beers with Portugal gaffer.” Though Mr Wilson initially claimed that the photos were taken from a previous holiday, he admitted to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) that he “agreed to attend a stag do in Lison” and he “made a huge error of judgement". In October, he told the TRA that he accepted full responsibility for his actions, including falsifying a sickness. He later admitted via email that he “pulled a sickie to go on (his) mate's stag do.”