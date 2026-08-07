A review published in May revealed the number of young people neither working nor learning could reach 1.25 million within the next five years

Former health secretary Alan Milburn following the publication of the interim Milburn Report into Young People and Work, at West Library Youth Employment Hub, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 28, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Primary schools in England will be required to identify children at risk of leaving education without a job or a place in training.

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Alan Milburn, who is leading the review into Britain's youth unemployment crisis, said warning signs can emerge “from preschool”. He said ministers must “make somebody responsible” for identifying and supporting those at risk of becoming Neet - not in employment, education or training - after GCSEs and up to age 24. Mr Milburn is expected to call for a major overhaul of education policy alongside changes to the benefits system. “Definitely primary schools should be identifying children who are at risk of being Neet,” he told the Guardian. He added that secondary schools and support services should step in early to help young people onto “a different path”. Read more: Parents on benefits could pocket £4,500 if their child starts an apprenticeship under plan to tackle youth unemployment Read more: Reverse Reeves's NI increase for under-25s to help tackle youth unemployment crisis, Burnham told

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits Alstom, on the day he unveils new technical educational routes aimed at tackling youth unemployment, on July 28. Picture: Getty

The former Labour health secretary said the recommendation would form part of his final report into Britain’s youth worklessness crisis, which is expected this autumn. It comes after a review published in May revealed the number of young people neither working nor learning could reach 1.25 million within the next five years. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS revealed there were an estimated 1,012,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK who were NEET in January to March 2026. Mr Milburn’s review comes as Andy Burnham makes tackling youth worklessness a central priority for government, with the PM moving quickly on reforms in technical education and apprenticeships during his first weeks in office.

Mr Milburn previously told LBC that he believes the social contract is broken. "84 per cent of them want to be in work or training," he said, "so there's no shortage of effort. "The problem is a shortage of opportunity and, frankly, a shortage of support. "This is 6 in 10 of these young people now have never, ever had a job. "Honestly, if you haven't had a job by the time you're 24, the chances of getting a job by the time you're 34 are so much lower. "We're laying to waste a whole generation. I call it a lost generation." Mr Milburn said welfare reform would play a key role in his final report, but argued that a young person reaching the benefit system was a failure in education, skills and health policies.

The recently-appointed Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, has blamed Lord Gove’s education reforms for the Neet crisis. Picture: Getty

Mr Milburn said poverty, mental health problems and time spent in care were among the factors linked to a higher risk of becoming Neet. But he warned that policymakers were failing to act on what is already known. “What we don’t do is take that knowledge and turn it into action,” he said. “We’ve got to turbocharge opportunities for young people, we’ve got to make it easier for young people to get a job,” he said.

Alan Milburn, who is leading the review into Britain's youth unemployment crisis, said warning signs can emerge “from preschool”. Picture: Alamy