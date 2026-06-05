“Adverse weather conditions” have battered Primavera Sound in Barcelona as headline acts such as Massive Attack and Doja Cat have been forced to cancel their sets.

Images from the major music festival showed the big screens on the main stages showing a warning message, explaining that “due to adverse weather conditions, performances on this stage have been temporarily suspended.”

“Please remain calm and follow the instructions of the festival’s security and staff teams,” it added.

“Stay tuned to the festival screens and official channels for further updates. Thank you for your cooperation.”