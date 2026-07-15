Harry Kane at full-time. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer and Prince William said they were "gutted" at England's semi-final defeat to Argentina.

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The Prime Minister told his final PMQs on Wednesday that he would be glued to the television at 8pm and the keen football fan took to social media to express his disappointment at the result. He paid tribute to the Three Lions' "passion" and "energy" following the defeat. He wrote on X: "Gutted. Read more: The wait for glory goes on: Heartbreak for Three Lions as Argentina leave it late to continue England's tournament curse

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the England team. Picture: Alamy

"Tonight wasn’t the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all. "The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud." Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also expressed his support for the team following the heartbreaking defeat. He wrote on Instagram: "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you. "Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. "The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

Gutted. Tonight wasn’t the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all.



The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 15, 2026

The Three Lions were minutes away from sending the tie to extra time but Lautaro Martinez's 92nd minute header sent his side through to a second consecutive World Cup final. Anthony Gordon’s strike had England on the cusp of a first men’s World Cup final since 1966. Speaking after, former England and Manchester united forward Wayne Rooney said: "If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief, there’s only so many times you can get away with it. "Then you start thinking, oh no we’re going to sit back for this long, how are we going to get through this?"