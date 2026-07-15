Prime Minister and Prince William 'gutted' at World Cup exit but pay tribute to England efforts
Sir Keir Starmer and Prince William said they were "gutted" at England's semi-final defeat to Argentina.
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The Prime Minister told his final PMQs on Wednesday that he would be glued to the television at 8pm and the keen football fan took to social media to express his disappointment at the result.
He paid tribute to the Three Lions' "passion" and "energy" following the defeat.
He wrote on X: "Gutted.
Read more: The wait for glory goes on: Heartbreak for Three Lions as Argentina leave it late to continue England's tournament curse
"Tonight wasn’t the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all.
"The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud."
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also expressed his support for the team following the heartbreaking defeat.
He wrote on Instagram: "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you.
"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament.
"The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."
Gutted. Tonight wasn’t the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 15, 2026
The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud.
The Three Lions were minutes away from sending the tie to extra time but Lautaro Martinez's 92nd minute header sent his side through to a second consecutive World Cup final.
Anthony Gordon’s strike had England on the cusp of a first men’s World Cup final since 1966.
Speaking after, former England and Manchester united forward Wayne Rooney said: "If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief, there’s only so many times you can get away with it.
"Then you start thinking, oh no we’re going to sit back for this long, how are we going to get through this?"
Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart also drew tactical comparisons between former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate and Tuchel.
He said on the BBC: "I think Gareth Southgate will be at home watching this game, he took a lot of criticism when it came to the big moments with England when they had the lead and when they were in big games about shutting up shop.
"I don’t see anything’s changed in that big moment out there.
"Thomas Tuchel, for as much praise as we’ve given him, for him to change it as soon as he did, I think he realised that’s him saying he didn’t believe in his team, he didn’t think they could land any more punches on Argentina.”