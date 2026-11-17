Andy Burnham says he is ‘delighted’ for Robert Pattinson after Bond casting
Twilight and Batman star Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond.
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is “absolutely delighted” for Robert Pattinson after the actor was announced as the next James Bond, Downing Street has said.
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It was revealed on Monday that the British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise.
Asked if Mr Burnham is happy with the choice, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He’s obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson.
“It’s an amazing opportunity.”
Pressed on whether he was “shaken or stirred” by the new 007, his spokesman mentioned a Bond villain, saying: “I’d love to answer that question, but I think any one of you could be working for Blofeld.”
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The royal family also shared news of the casting to their official Instagram page, writing: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”
Former James Bond star George Lazenby, the only Australian to ever play the role, said in a post on Instagram: “Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world.
“But remember to enjoy yourself, let’s see if you have ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.”
He signed off: “All the best mate, George.”
Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time To Die, in 2021.
Stars including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner were reported to be in contention for the role before Pattinson was unveiled.
Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond on the big screen – Sean Connery, Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.
The next Bond film is in development, and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.
Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as yet untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.