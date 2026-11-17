Twilight and Batman star Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond.

Prime Minister says he is ‘delighted’ for Robert Pattinson after Bond casting. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is “absolutely delighted” for Robert Pattinson after the actor was announced as the next James Bond, Downing Street has said.

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It was revealed on Monday that the British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise. Asked if Mr Burnham is happy with the choice, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He’s obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson. “It’s an amazing opportunity.” Pressed on whether he was “shaken or stirred” by the new 007, his spokesman mentioned a Bond villain, saying: “I’d love to answer that question, but I think any one of you could be working for Blofeld.” Read more: From Clint Eastwood to Christian Bale: Actors who turned down James Bond Read more: Bond legend George Lazenby breaks silence as celebs hail Robert Pattinson's casting as new 007

The royal family also shared news of the casting to their official Instagram page, writing: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.” Former James Bond star George Lazenby, the only Australian to ever play the role, said in a post on Instagram: “Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. “But remember to enjoy yourself, let’s see if you have ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.” He signed off: “All the best mate, George.”

Robert Pattinson has been named as the next James Bond. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy