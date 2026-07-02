The Prime Minister will acknowledge the harm caused when an estimated 185,000 babies of unmarried mothers were adopted in England and Wales between 1949 and 1976

Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens as he talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Picture: Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Survivors of historical forced adoption are to get the state apology they have spent decades campaigning for when Sir Keir Starmer says sorry in Parliament.

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The Prime Minister is expected to stand in the Commons and acknowledge the harm caused when an estimated 185,000 babies of unmarried mothers were adopted in England and Wales between 1949 and 1976. Sir Keir’s formal apology will come after he meets with campaigners in Downing Street on Thursday morning. The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) called for a state apology in 2022, saying “the Government bears ultimate responsibility for the pain and suffering caused by public institutions and state employees that railroaded mothers into unwanted adoptions”. Mothers forced to give up their babies have previously described the harrowing experiences of having them taken away and the lingering feelings of shame, while adults who were removed as children from their mothers have spoken of a “harmful narrative” which long persisted that adoption had saved them. Read more: Met police given powers to issue £100 on-the-spot fines for wolf-whistling, catcalling and sexualised comments Read more: PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham targets Rochdale grooming gang ringleader with new deportation drive

Forced adoption protest in Parliament Square, London. Organised by adoptee advocate Zara Phillips and supported by the Movement for an Adoption Apology. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images

It was confirmed last month by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that a long-campaigned for apology was coming in relation to what she called a “shameful period in our history”. The Westminster apology comes three years after administrations in Cardiff and Holyrood said sorry to people impacted across Wales and Scotland. In Northern Ireland, an apology is also expected but not until after a public inquiry has been carried out, following a recommendation from a 2021 report on mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses. Despite the JCHR report recommending ministers apologise, the then-Conservative government in 2023 said while it was sorry “on behalf of society” for the way the women had been treated, it did not think a formal apology appropriate “since the state did not actively support these practices”. Two weeks ago, the Church of England apologised for its role in forced adoptions, telling survivors the “shame is ours”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally said the impact on families had been “lifelong” for many and noted survivors having spoken of the “indignity” they faced. She apologised for the “pain, trauma and stigma” caused to those affected, adding that there was a deep shame that the practice had happened to people “in the care of Christian communities”. Campaigners have previously called for a state apology to contain an acknowledgement of wrongdoing, acceptance of responsibility, expression of remorse or regret and an assurance that the harm will not be repeated. In a committee hearing earlier this year MPs were told by campaigners that, alongside an apology, more support was needed for mothers and adoptees, including fast-tracking them for trauma-informed counselling as well as better access to their records. The apology comes almost exactly two years after a key campaigner, whose daughter was taken from her as a baby in the 1960s, died.

Forced adoption protest in Parliament Square, London. Organised by adoptee advocate Zara Phillips and supported by the Movement for an Adoption Apology. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images