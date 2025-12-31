In a new year message, the Prime Minister acknowledged life is still “harder than it should be” for many Britons but promised more people will begin to feel “a sense of hope” in the coming months

Prime Minister vows to ‘defeat decline and division’ by ‘staying the course’ in new year. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Government will “defeat the decline and division offered by others” by “staying the course” with its efforts to improve public services and the cost of living.

In a new year message, the Prime Minister acknowledged life is still "harder than it should be" for many Britons but promised more people will begin to feel "a sense of hope" in the coming months. Sir Keir said "things have been tough in Britain for a while" but that "positive change" was on the horizon, including through cuts to energy bills and a freeze on rail fares and prescription charges. It comes at the end of a turbulent year for the Labour Government with sluggish economic growth and leadership rumblings amid dismal poll ratings before the local elections in May next year. In a message on New Year's Eve, the Prime Minister warned that "renewal is not an overnight job" and said "the challenges we face were decades in the making".

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Government will “defeat the decline and division offered by others” by “staying the course” with its efforts to improve public services and the cost of living. Picture: Prime Minister’s Office

He said: “Things have been tough in Britain for a while. For many, life is still harder than it should be. “You long for a bit more money in your pockets, a meal out, a holiday. The chance to make a special family moment extra special. “In 2026, the choices we’ve made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service. “But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my Government will make it that reality. “More police on the streets by March. Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April. More funding for local communities. “And with that change, decline will be reversed.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons to attend the Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Prime Minister said he shared “the frustration about the pace of change” but that “putting our country back on a stable footing will become our strength.” “We are getting Britain back on track. By staying the course, we will defeat the decline and division offered by others,” he said. “For all the times that have been tough, I hope the festive period has brought good moments.” He added: “When Britain turns the corner with our future now in our control, the real Britain will shine through more strongly. Happy New Year!” Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch also sought to strike a note of optimism while attacking tax rises introduced under the Labour Government in her new year message. “Don’t let the politics of grievance tell you that we’re destined to stay the same,” she said.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech during an event in central London. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

The Tory leader said 2025 had been “difficult for many people” due to “no growth, higher taxes and record unemployment with lots of people losing their jobs”. “Many in our country are finding it harder and harder to imagine life getting better. But we shouldn’t lose hope,” Mrs Badenoch said. “Britain is not destined for decline. We are a great country full of talent, humour and strength. Things can change, but only if we have a plan for change. “That’s why my Conservative team are working on a policy programme to get Britain working again.” She said there was “a lot to look forward to this year” including “a Winter Olympics, a World Cup, and for political geeks, local elections!” “I’m not giving up on our country. And I hope you won’t either!” Mrs Badenoch said.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey wears a Santa hat as he visits Little Lost Robot at the Old Print Works to make a Christmas Wreath with pupils from Trinity Church School. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images