Andy Burnham and several former prime ministers have arrived at a memorial service for the late politician Ann Widdecombe.

The Service of Remembrance at Westminster Cathedral took place on Thursday afternoon, complete with the delivery of eulogies and a choir performance.

Around 600 guests attended the memorial, mostly dressed in black, including David Cameron, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Mr Burnham.

Also in attendance were Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, former Conservative MP Philip Hammond, and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, among others.

Earlier, it emerged the priest who had been expected to lead the service was taken to hospital on Wednesday.

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