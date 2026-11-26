Former and serving Prime Ministers pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe at Westminster memorial service
Around 600 guests attended the memorial, including David Cameron, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Mr Burnham.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Andy Burnham and several former prime ministers have arrived at a memorial service for the late politician Ann Widdecombe.
Listen to this article
The Service of Remembrance at Westminster Cathedral took place on Thursday afternoon, complete with the delivery of eulogies and a choir performance.
Around 600 guests attended the memorial, mostly dressed in black, including David Cameron, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Mr Burnham.
Also in attendance were Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, former Conservative MP Philip Hammond, and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, among others.
Earlier, it emerged the priest who had been expected to lead the service was taken to hospital on Wednesday.
Read more: Oil painting portrait and spoon bent by Uri Geller among hundreds of Ann Widdecombe's belongings set to be auctioned off
Read more: Dartmoor bungalow where Ann Widdecombe was 'murdered' goes on the market for £900k
Archbishop of Westminster Richard Moth underwent tests after having “felt unwell”, the diocese said.
Bishop James Curry, the Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, led the service in his absence.
Miss Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister and Reform UK’s justice spokeswoman, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, on July 9, aged 78.
Joshua Kerry, 28, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was charged with her murder.
A trial before a High Court judge is scheduled for June 8 next year, and a plea and case management hearing on January 29.
Kerry has also been charged with a terror plot against Mr Farage.
Miss Widdecombe’s family announced plans for a public memorial service following her death.
She was first elected as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, was a prisons minister in the 1990s and later became an MEP for the Brexit Party.
At the time of her death, she was a spokeswoman on immigration and justice for Reform UK.
She also found fame outside politics on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.