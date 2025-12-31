Sir Keir Starmer has shared a message of hope that 2026 will be the year that people will see things begin to improve and "the real Britain will shine through".

It comes at the end of a turbulent year for the Labour Government with sluggish economic growth and leadership rumblings amid dismal poll ratings before the local elections in May next year.

Sir Keir said “things have been tough in Britain for a while” but that “positive change” was on the horizon, including through cuts to energy bills and a freeze on rail fares and prescription charges.

In a new year message, the Prime Minister acknowledged life is still “harder than it should be” for many Britons but promised more people will begin to feel “a sense of hope” in the coming months.

The Prime Minister's message in full:

Things have been tough in Britain for a while.

For many, life is still harder than it should be.

You long for a bit more money in your pockets, a meal out, a holiday.

The chance to make a special family moment extra special.

In 2026, the choices we've made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service.

But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality.

More police on the streets by March.

Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April.

More funding for local communities.

And with that change, decline will be reversed.

That opportunity for you and pride in your community can be restored.

I share the frustration about the pace of change.

The challenges we face were decades in the making, and renewal is not an overnight job, but putting our country back on a stable footing will become our strength.

Strength that means we can support you with the cost of living.

Rail fares, prescription charges, fuel duty.

All frozen.

£150 cut from your energy bills.

A boost once again to the National Minimum Wage. A major cut to the cost of childcare.

We are getting Britain back on track.

By staying the course, we will defeat the decline and division offered by others.

For all the times that have been tough, I hope the festive period has brought good moments.

Precious time with your family.

A chance to celebrate what's most important to you. I wish you more of those moments next year.

When things start to feel easier.

When politics shows it can help again.

When Britain turns the corner with our future now in our control, the real Britain will shine through more strongly.

Happy New Year!