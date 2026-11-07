It’s easy to understand the appeal of watching someone caught in the act – particularly if that person intends to harm a child.

We’re drawn to shows like To Catch a Predator because when it comes to protecting children, we can unite around a shared sense of morality and collective outrage.

This formula made the American television series To Catch a Predator a phenomenon in the early 2000s. Now, the new film Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, revisits the controversial programme, which saw adults posing as children online to catch men seeking sexual contact with children.

Since then, this phenomenon has moved from television to social media. Across the UK, Online Child Abuse Activist Groups, more commonly known as vigilante groups, use similar tactics. They pose as children online, arrange meetings with adults, and publicly confront suspected offenders, broadcasting these encounters to thousands of viewers on platforms like TikTok.

But beneath the spectacle lies a question: does publicly exposing someone in this way actually make children safer?

As a forensic psychologist who has spent more than 20 years working with people who have committed online child sexual abuse offences, I understand the anger these cases provoke. Online child sexual abuse has devastating consequences and those responsible must be held accountable.

One of the ways to best protect children is to reduce risk before harm occurs.

Programmes like To Catch a Predator might attract millions of viewers, but they do little to address the motivations behind viewing sexual images of children online or committing online grooming offences. A common misconception is that everyone who commits a sexual offence against a child is primarily motivated by sexual attraction to children.

That isn’t always the case.

While some people who offend will have a sexual interest in children, a complex range of factors contribute to offending behaviour for others. This includes loneliness, mental health difficulties, problematic pornography use or escalating online sexual behaviours.

More concerningly, the humiliation surrounding public confrontations can undermine efforts to prevent abuse.

Watching suspected offenders being publicly exposed does not make those thoughts disappear. For someone already struggling with shame or fear of consequences, it may become another reason to remain silent rather than seek help.

Shame encourages people to avoid confronting the problem while the motivations remain unaddressed. When someone doesn’t acknowledge their behaviour, we lose a vital opportunity to intervene before a child is harmed.

We cannot address shame with more shame. Social media exposure is unlikely to encourage someone to seek help to stop their behaviour.

Is it realistic to expect people to come forward for support to change their behaviour? In my clinical work, I’ve seen time and again that people who have offended, or fear that they might pose a risk, do seek help to stop. In 2025, our Stop It Now services saw more than 330,000 people seek support concerning online sexual behaviour towards children.

Some people I have worked with only sought help after being arrested. They tell me they had wanted support earlier but feared being vilified. If they had come forward, behaviour could have changed, and children could have been protected.

This doesn’t mean excusing abusive sexual behaviour. Those who commit offences must be held accountable. As a child protection charity, we work with police forces across the country to protect children. But we cannot arrest our way out of child sexual abuse. We must also prevent abuse before it happens, which means engaging with people who pose a sexual risk to children.

At Lucy Faithfull Foundation, we know child sexual abuse is preventable, not inevitable. Prevention means understanding who poses a risk, why they choose harmful behaviours, and how we can encourage people to seek help before they offend.

Through our Stop It Now helpline, we hear every day from people worried about their own behaviour, and from those concerned about someone they know. The confidential service provides anonymous advice and support to prevent harm towards children.

We need to create opportunities for people to recognise warning signs and change their behaviour before a child is harmed.

Primetime reminds us of our fascination with catching people who pose a threat to children. Yet if we’re serious about protecting children from harm, our attention must extend to preventing abuse before the cameras start rolling.

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If you are worried about your online sexual behaviour, or the behaviour of someone close to you, call Stop It Now on 0808 1000 900 or get in touch via secure email or live chat at the Stop It Now website.

Dr Alexandra Bailey is Head of Psychology at Lucy Faithfull Foundation and Associate Professor at the University of Roehampton.

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