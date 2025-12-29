As officers prepare for one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services, police remind Londoners and visitors not to try and gather at the iconic view point

The annual New Year's Eve London fireworks in Primrose Hill have been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

People have been warned not to go to a central London viewpoint where thousands usually flock to see New Year’s Eve fireworks because it will be closed after dedicated parks police were scrapped as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Primrose Hill in Camden has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 revellers marked the beginning of year at the park – but this year it will be shut, with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year’s Day. The Metropolitan Police announced earlier this year that it would disband the Royal Parks police, which helped respond to serious crime in greenspaces including Hyde Park, in November as it tried to plug a £260 million funding gap. As officers prepare for one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services, the force reminded Londoners and visitors not to try and gather in Primrose Hill as they have been able to in previous years. There had been concerns about the safety of celebrations at the park after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the neck on Primrose Hill at the New Year’s Eve fireworks viewing in 2023. Read more: Teenager, 18, jailed for at least 16 years for fatal stabbing of boy, 16, at New Year’s Eve fireworks Read more: NYE strike planned for Palace of Westminster security

The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be “severely diminished”. Picture: Getty

Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 16 years in November for murdering schoolboy Harry Pitman. The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be “severely diminished” in part due to the closure of The Metropolitan Police’s Royal Parks Operational Command Unit. A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Years Eve was not taken lightly. “Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve firework display. This was not an organised event with an event organiser but a gathering in open parkland and we have limited controls that we can deploy to ensure public safety. “Therefore, we have decided that Primrose Hill will be closed and locked from 8pm on December 30 until January 1.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is “not accurate to suggest” the decision to shut Primrose Hill was necessary because the Royal Parks policing team was disbanded. Picture: Alamy