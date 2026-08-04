Finbar Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death during a fight in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday April 7

21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed in an incident at Primrose Hill. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old student in a north London park have offered a £20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man they “urgently wish to trace”.

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The Metropolitan Police have also appealed directly to 22-year-old suspect Jordan Asije, urging him to “do the right thing” and hand himself in. The force released a picture of Mr Asije on Tuesday morning, adding he is known to frequent north London. Finbar Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death during a fight in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday April 7. Another man in his 20s also suffered injuries, which were not life-threatening or life-changing, police said. Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Jordan, if you are reading this, I urge you to do the right thing and hand yourself in at the nearest police station. Read More: Police federation to 'throw everything' at legal challenge as PC Andrew Harper's killers still set for early release Read More: Police introduce 'Smart Tag' technology in crackdown on e-bikes

Police are offering a reward of £20,000 for information leading them to Jordan Asije. Picture: PA