A man accused of killing a film student on Primrose Hill with a knife has told a court: "I didn’t kill anybody."

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The 21-year-old had visited the iconic park to use a new camera he had been given for his birthday.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, was charged with the murder of Finbar Sullivan at the London park viewpoint on Tuesday evening.

Ogunyankinnu, from Enfield, wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit as he appeared in the dock at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday flanked by a security officer.

He said "good morning" to Ashwinder Gill, the district judge, and spoke to confirm his personal details at a two-minute hearing.

The judge told Ogunyankinnu his case was too serious to be heard at the magistrates’ court.

“Your case will therefore be sent to the Central Criminal Court,” she told the defendant.

Before he was taken to the cells, Ogunyankinnu told the court: “I didn’t kill anybody, I didn’t stab anybody, they’ve got the wrong person.”

Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, previously told the Daily Mail that his son had gone to the area to use a new camera he had received for his birthday.

“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” he told the newspaper on Thursday.

"He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced."

He said: "I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it.

"He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person."

Christopher Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.

Ogunyankinnu was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released with no further action, police said.