Fencing surrounding Primrose Hill which has been installed around the park ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

People living near Primrose Hill have told of their anger after opaque green hoarding was installed around the park in an "unprecedented" measure to prevent revellers from entering to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks.

The Camden park has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 people celebrated New Year's Eve there - but this year it is shut, with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year's Day. Some of the park has been cordoned off with solid hoarding and temporary fencing, while other parts have just the temporary fencing to prevent would-be spectators from entering. Amy McKeown, a local resident, said she left the area on Monday to celebrate New Year's Eve with family elsewhere. "I have left the area," she told the Press Association. "It is too grotesque to see." Read More: Passengers face New Year's Eve travel chaos as Eurostar delays enter second day

The Camden park has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 people celebrated New Year's Eve there. Picture: Alamy

Ms McKeown, who is part of the Primrose Hill Keepers volunteer group, added: "The park has never been closed like this. "This is completely unprecedented. "This is a public park where people should be able to come to watch the fireworks. This is exactly what we should be encouraging people to do." The Metropolitan Police announced in November that it would disband the Royal Parks police, which helped respond to serious crime in green spaces including Hyde Park and Primrose Hill, as it tries to plug a £260 million funding gap.

Primrose Hill will be closed on New Year’s Eve this year ⛔There will be fencing, security and a police presence to prevent access.



If you had planned to head there to get a view of the central London fireworks, please make alternative arrangements. pic.twitter.com/J5NWX0H7Xz — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2025

But a spokesperson for the force said: "The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve is one taken by the Royal Parks, not the police. "It is not accurate to suggest the decision was necessary as a result of the disbanding of the Royal Parks policing team. "Officers from that team made up just 15 of the more than 145 officers who were deployed to Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve last year. This is similar to the makeup of deployments in previous years." The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be "severely diminished" in part due to the closure of The Metropolitan Police's Royal Parks Operational Command Unit. A spokesperson for the charity said on Monday: "The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve was not taken lightly. Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London's New Year's Eve firework display.

A sign on the fencing surrounding Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy