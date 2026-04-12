A man has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old was fatally stabbed in north London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the 27-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Finbar Sullivan died on Tuesday April 7 after the alleged attack in Primrose Hill.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action, police said.

Officers are urging anyone who may have relevant information to upload it to the Met’s online major incident portal or to call 101 and quote reference 6448/07Apr.