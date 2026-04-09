In the footage, the female witness wore a pink vest, blue denim shorts and black trainers

Police have urged the woman who recorded the fight to come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A video of a fight in a London park where a 21-year-old student was stabbed to death will be “vital evidence”, police said as they urged the woman who recorded it to come forward.

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The Metropolitan Police have urged a “key witness”, described as a young woman or teenager, to help officers “piece together the sequence of events” which led to the death of Finbar Sullivan in Primrose Hill on Tuesday. The woman, who the police said has not committed any crimes, was captured on film recording the fight, which is believed to have happened shortly before the stabbing. In the footage, she wore a pink vest, blue denim shorts and black trainers. Detective inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team continues to pursue several urgent lines of enquiry to establish why Fin tragically lost his life. Read more: Afghan asylum seeker 'stuck tongue out and smiled to friend' during alleged Brighton beach rape, court hears Read more: Thief who stole handbag from London pub containing rare Fabergé egg worth over £2million jailed

A police forensic tent at the scene at Primrose Hill, in north London, after a 21-year-old man died after being stabbed at the viewpoint in the park. Picture: Alamy

“I believe this woman’s account of events, as well as the video she captured, will provide vital evidence. “To reiterate, she has not committed any offence but we are urging her, or anyone who may know her, to come forward and assist our investigation. We need to speak to her as soon as possible.” Mr Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death in a fight at the view point in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday. A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found nearby in Regent’s Park Road with knife wounds and taken to hospital. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Police have launched a murder investigation after officers were called to the popular north London park just after 6.30pm on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, told the Daily Mail his son had gone to Primrose Hill to use a new camera he had got for his birthday. “This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” the 65-year-old told the newspaper on Thursday. “He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.” He added: “I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it. “He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person. “And why he was targeted, we have no idea.” Mr Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.

Path leading to summit of Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy