Primrose Hill stabbing witness urged to come forward with ‘vital’ video
In the footage, the female witness wore a pink vest, blue denim shorts and black trainers
A video of a fight in a London park where a 21-year-old student was stabbed to death will be “vital evidence”, police said as they urged the woman who recorded it to come forward.
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The Metropolitan Police have urged a “key witness”, described as a young woman or teenager, to help officers “piece together the sequence of events” which led to the death of Finbar Sullivan in Primrose Hill on Tuesday.
The woman, who the police said has not committed any crimes, was captured on film recording the fight, which is believed to have happened shortly before the stabbing.
In the footage, she wore a pink vest, blue denim shorts and black trainers.
Detective inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team continues to pursue several urgent lines of enquiry to establish why Fin tragically lost his life.
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“I believe this woman’s account of events, as well as the video she captured, will provide vital evidence.
“To reiterate, she has not committed any offence but we are urging her, or anyone who may know her, to come forward and assist our investigation. We need to speak to her as soon as possible.”
Mr Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death in a fight at the view point in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday.
A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found nearby in Regent’s Park Road with knife wounds and taken to hospital.
Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.
Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, told the Daily Mail his son had gone to Primrose Hill to use a new camera he had got for his birthday.
“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” the 65-year-old told the newspaper on Thursday.
“He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”
He added: “I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it.
“He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person.
“And why he was targeted, we have no idea.”
Mr Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.
“All I can tell you is he was the subject of an indiscriminate stabbing. He was not a gang member,” Mr Sullivan continued.
“He was just a little groovy 21-year-old who loved movies and making films. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t go out.
“He’d stay at home editing his films six nights a week. He wanted to follow in his (grandfather’s footsteps) and be a cameraman.
“He recently did a video for Joseph Corre, Vivienne Westwood’s son.
“We were just about to start a company together… he was going to do his showreel today with me. And now he’s dead.”
Police said no arrests have been made and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference CAD 6448/07Apr, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.