William and Kate have let their views be known on the Epstein scandal for the first time, saying they ‘remain focused on the victims’ and they are ‘deeply concerned’ about recent developments

The Prince and Princess of Wales were last seen out in public with Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last September. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly commented on the Epstein scandal and the fallout involving William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William and Kate today said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government. It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis. Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims". The prince is en route to Saudi Arabia for the start of a three-day tour of the Middle East country, spending his first day with the Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ahead of the visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims." The remarks echoed the King and Queen's support for the many victims of paedophile Epstein. Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for many women and girls who suffered appalling abuse by him. Last October, Charles and Camilla said: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

The former Prince Andrew pictured with Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Getty

Read more: Andrew 'shared confidential reports with Epstein' from role as UK trade envoy, new emails allege Read more: Pressure mounts on beleaguered PM after chief of staff resigns over Mandelson With the start of the tour just a few hours away, there was a real sense from Kensington Palace that they wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known, so William could focus on the trip - likely to be the biggest diplomatic test to date of his overseas visits in support of the UK. Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the ongoing Epstein scandal, reignited when a huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein were released by US authorities. These sparked a string of allegations against William's uncle and have led to police launching a investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office. Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein's Florida home. The latest allegation is that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in his role as the UK's trade envoy.

Andrew was photographed early last week, riding around Windsor Great Park shortly before he moved out of his property on the estate, Royal Lodge. Picture: Reuters