Prince and Princess of Wales reveal they are 'deeply concerned' about Epstein scandal as they break silence
William and Kate have let their views be known on the Epstein scandal for the first time, saying they ‘remain focused on the victims’ and they are ‘deeply concerned’ about recent developments
The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly commented on the Epstein scandal and the fallout involving William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Listen to this article
William and Kate today said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government.
It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis. Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims".
The prince is en route to Saudi Arabia for the start of a three-day tour of the Middle East country, spending his first day with the Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Ahead of the visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
The remarks echoed the King and Queen's support for the many victims of paedophile Epstein. Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for many women and girls who suffered appalling abuse by him.
Last October, Charles and Camilla said: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Read more: Andrew 'shared confidential reports with Epstein' from role as UK trade envoy, new emails allege
Read more: Pressure mounts on beleaguered PM after chief of staff resigns over Mandelson
With the start of the tour just a few hours away, there was a real sense from Kensington Palace that they wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known, so William could focus on the trip - likely to be the biggest diplomatic test to date of his overseas visits in support of the UK.
Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the ongoing Epstein scandal, reignited when a huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein were released by US authorities.
These sparked a string of allegations against William's uncle and have led to police launching a investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.
Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein's Florida home.
The latest allegation is that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in his role as the UK's trade envoy.
The former duke, who was stripped of his titles by the King last year, has always denied any wrongdoing and last week he finally left Royal Lodge for the Sandringham estate.
Andrew features a number of times in the latest release of documents, including images apparently showing him crouched over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.
In 2022, he paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre, his main accuser, despite claiming never to have met her.
The King later stripped him of his titles following the posthumous release of a book by Ms Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the age of 17.
Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge and relocated to Norfolk to a property on the King's Sandringham estate earlier this month, reported by the Sun to be Wood Farm Cottage, where he will stay temporarily.
It is understood the former duke's new home of Marsh Farm is not yet fully ready, but he is expected to move in by the start of April.
It was known the former prince would be moving out of Royal Lodge in the new year and the development is not thought to be linked to the latest revelations in the Epstein papers.
Andrew still has the lease for his Windsor property until October, but it is understood he has made the substantive part of his move to his new home.
However, it may take some weeks to complete and the former prince is likely to be seen at Royal Lodge on occasion.
The Duke of Edinburgh was the first royal to publicly speak out since the Epstein documents were released, saying last week that it was important to "remember the victims" when asked how he was "coping" since the US department of justice's document dump.
Financier Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for masterminding a global network of child sex abuse.
His girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving 20 years in jail for helping him recruit victims.