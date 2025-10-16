Prince Andrew acted 'entitled to sex with me,' Virginia Giuffre alleges in posthumous autobiography
The prominent Epstein accuser detailed the alleged encounter in the memoir published six months after her suicide
Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of behaving "as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright" in a posthumously-released autobiography.
Nobody's Girl, written by the prominent accuser of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be published next week.
Giuffre took her own life nearly six months ago.
In the memoir, she describes Epstein as a "master manipulator" and details three occasions where she alleges the Duke of York had sex with her.
During the book, Giuffre alleges that during an encounter in March 2001 she was told by Ghislaine Maxwell: "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."
Of the alleged encounter afterwards, she wrote: "[Andrew] was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."
The new allegations are likely to bring increased scrutiny and embarrassment for the Prince - who has always denied all wrongdoing.
The new account comes weeks after contemporaneous emails appeared to contradict Andrew's claim that he cut off contact with the Esptein after after his child prostitution conviction in 2008.
The Duke of York reportedly told paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that "we'll play some more soon" just one day after the infamous photo of him with teenage Giuffre was published, according to reports.
The photo shows Andrew with his arm around 17-year-old Ms Giuffre.