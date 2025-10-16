Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of behaving "as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright" in a posthumously-released autobiography.

Nobody's Girl, written by the prominent accuser of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be published next week.

Giuffre took her own life nearly six months ago.

In the memoir, she describes Epstein as a "master manipulator" and details three occasions where she alleges the Duke of York had sex with her.

During the book, Giuffre alleges that during an encounter in March 2001 she was told by Ghislaine Maxwell: "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."

Read More: Prince Andrew is 'tip of the Epstein iceberg,' Emily Maitlis tells LBC

Read More: Prince Andrew told Epstein 'we'll play some more' days after publication of infamous Virginia Giuffre photo