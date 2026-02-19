Police Officers patrol near the gates of the Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence in Windsor. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police have raided the recent home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after the disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday.

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He becomes the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. Police are currently searching his Norfolk address, as well as Royal Lodge in Windsor where the former prince lived until recently. Officers and police vehicles have been seen entering and leaving the Berkshire property since the arrest. Read more: Andrew arrested: Police statement in full Read more: 'Nobody is above the law': Starmer insists Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over Epstein links

Unmarked vehicles exit the gates of the Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

A police officer at the gates at Royal Lodge, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

A Police Officer patrols near the Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Getty

Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Reacting to the arrest, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation. A statement from the Palace read: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course." Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Unmarked police cars have been seen at Sandringham this morning. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "The man remains in police custody at this time. "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court." Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

Andrew has been living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while renovations are made to Marsh Farm. Picture: PA

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” Norfolk Constabulary is supporting Thames Valley Police with its investigation. It is understood neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. Following Andrew's arrest, the family of the late Virginia Guiffre, who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, released a statement. The family's lawyer said: "This is truly a monumental moment in the Epstein survivor’s relentless pursuit of justice. "Virginia Guiffre worked for years to shine a light on the crimes being committed by Epstein and his co-conspirators and to send the message that no one should be above the law and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor today is a step toward that accountability." Importantly, Andrew's arrest does not relate to Ms Guiffre's allegations, but rather his time as trade envoy to the UK. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel. Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Andrew appears a number of times in the so-called Epstein Files. Picture: US Justice Department

LBC has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment. However, King Charles released a statement last week stating that Buckingham Palace "stand ready to support" the police force if they are approached. "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a Palace spokesman said. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect." Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing. It comes as nine police forces across the UK are now assessing information in the Epstein Files, with support from the National Crime Agency (NCA). Police Scotland announced on Wednesday night that it was assessing information found in the trove of documents published by the US Department of Justice related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The force is specifically appealing for information about his use of Edinburgh Airport. West Midlands Police has also announced that it is reviewing the files. The NCA said it is supporting police to “enable a full and independent assessment of the information released”. Andrew's arrest comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted "nobody is above the law" on Thursday when pressed on Andrew's links to Epstein. Speaking on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases. "Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.” Speaking with the BBC this morning, Sir Keir continued: “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board. “That is the principle. It’s a long-standing principle, it’s a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case.” Providing its own update on the investigation into Epstein and his associates in the UK, the CPS said: “We are in close contact with the Metropolitan Police Service and Thames Valley Police regarding high-profile individuals. “We remain ready to support any police investigations if needed.”