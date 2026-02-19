Sarah Ferguson with daughters Beatrice and Eugenue at Royal Ascot. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Where are Beatrice, Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson? The two princesses and the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are keeping a low profile in the wake of his arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Prince was taken into custody on his 66th birthday following allegations made against him after the release of millions of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Plain-clothed officers were pictured on Thursday morning outside the Sandringham Estate following investigations into the Royal's relationship with the paedophile financier. He becomes the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. He denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him. Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. No doubt, Andrew's ex-wife and daughters, who both still hold HRH titles, will be rocked by today events - but where are they?

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (C) with daughters Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Princess Eugenie of York (R) attend the premiere of the film "The Young Victoria" in Los Angeles on December 3, 2009. UPI/ Phil McCarten. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Ferguson Fergie, the former Duchess of York, has been keeping a low profile amid outrage over her ties and emails to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Following the release by the US Department of Justice, Fergie has been pictured in the files as well as emails of communicating directly with Epstein, one of which she calls him her "pillar". Some of the emails date from when Epstein was still serving a sentence for soliciting sex from a minor, according to the documents. He was released from prison on 22 July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence.

Sarah Ferguson is seen in this image released by the US Department of Justice on December 19, 2025, as part of a trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: US Justice Department/Reuters

Fergie became a pariah in Britain and has not been seen as part of British public life since September last year when she was pictured being driven out of Royal Lodge. Until recently the pair - who Fergie once described as the "happiest divorced couple in the world" - continued to live together at Andrew's Windsor home for three decades after their high-profile split. Now, she is said to have spent time with friends in the French Alps before moving on to the UAE.

Sarah being driven through Windsor Great Park soon after Andrew's lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre was settled. Picture: Getty

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on 66th birthday at Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office Read more: 'A step towards accountability': Virginia Giuffre's family break silence after Andrew's arrest Six firms linked to her are being wound down following revelations from the latest release of the Epstein files, it emerged this week. Fergie is named as the director of six businesses that are due to be struck off the register in a matter of days - unless legal cause is shown to prevent it. It is unclear what the firms' activities were, although one is related to public relations and another to retail. None appear to be very commercially active.

Beatrice

Beatrice is lying low in the Cotswolds. Picture: Getty

Beatrice is married to millionaire property developer and son of an Italian count, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They have two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena Rose, one. She is also the founder of mission-led advisory firm, BY-EQ, as well as serving as Vice-President of Partnerships and Strategy at AI software firm Afiniti between 2016 and 2025. The Princess reportedly splits her time between a property in the Cotswolds and an apartment in St James's Palace in London. Back in January, Beatrice was seen horse riding with her father and Sienna.

Her husband has reportedly escaped the royal storm and jetted off to Florida to represent his property development and interior design firm. He is reportedly staying in the sunny enclave of Palm Beach, ironically the same place as Epstein's million dollar mansion and Donald Trump's Mar-o-Lago.

Eugenie

Eugenie splits her time between the UK and Portugal. Picture: Getty

Eugenie has reportedly "trying to create distance between herself and her parents". Last week, the princess left the UK for Qatar where she was working at an art fair in Doha. Normally, the Princess lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank in Portugal with their two sons August Philip Hawke and Ernest George Ronnie. Previously, they lived at Ivy Cottage, a home on the grounds of the Kenaington P alace just next door to the cottage where Prince Harry lived when he started dated Meghan Markle.

Eugenie with her sons in Portugal. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie

She and her sister are said to be "aghast" at her mother’s emails to Epstein. Sources close to the sisters also said they are "appalled" and "embarrassed" about the photos of their father crouching over a mystery woman.

The disgraced royal crouching over a woman on the floor. Picture: DOJ

Reacting to the arrest, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation. A statement from the Palace read: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.