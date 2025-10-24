Prince Andrew, Charlie Kirk and taxing the rich: LBC’s callers of the week
LBC callers make their voices heard on some of the biggest stories of the week.
| Updated: 1h ago
"A total political failure."
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
0:00 | Caller Abigail is back with a vengeance, reacting to backlash about Oxford Union president-elect 'celebrating' Charlie Kirk's death.
06:19 | Caller Neil worries about whether his wife will be allowed to stay in the UK under a Reform government.
12:36 | Caller Keith wants Labour to tax the super rich.
14:21 | Nick Ferrari and caller Paul can’t help but laugh at Prince Andrew’s ‘car-crash’ PR.