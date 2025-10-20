The Prince was flagged by intelligence services as far back as 2021 over his links to Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew was deemed a potential national security risk over his links to alleged Chinese spies, it has been reported. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew was deemed a potential national security risk over his links to alleged Chinese spies, it has been reported.

Sources say that concerns about the Prince's activities were raised by the security services as far back as 2021, and reached the highest levels of Government. Meetings with suspected spy Yang Tengbo sparked concern among the security services before the Chinese national was banned from the UK in 2023, The Telegraph has reported. Government ministers were reportedly warned of the concerns that Andrew, now 65, could be meeting suspected spies in his role with a non-defunct charity.

