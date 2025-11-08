Housing Secretary Steve Reed says anyone with information about a crime should ‘make themselves available’ after Andrew summoned to US Congress

Andrew was summond to Congress last week. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Housing secretary Steve Reed is suggesting Andrew Mountbatten Windsor should go before US Congress to give evidence about his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The minister said it woud be up to the former prince whether he attended, but said anyone who can help with investigations should try to "make themselves available". Democratic members of the House oversight committee, which investigates scandals and standards in the federal government, wrote a letter to Andrew on Thursday. The letter summoned him to testify over his connections with Epstein, although is not legally binding as Andrew is not a US citizen. "Any individual who can help with a criminal investigation should make themselves available," said Mr Reed.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty

"In this case of course it is up to the former prince Andrew to take decisions for himself as a private individual, but people who can help with investigations should go ahead." Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein after Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir was published last month. In the book, Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking under Epstein', detailed three sexual encounters she alleged she had with Andrew when she was 17 - claims Andrew has repeatedly denied. Leaked emails from February 2011 also surfaced last month, with Andrew allegedly telling Epstein "we are in this together". The email was dated a day after the publication of a photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre — then Virginia Roberts — alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend.