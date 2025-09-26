By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke of York has resurfaced in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein as a passenger on the paedophile financier’s jet – with a reference also made to X owner Elon Musk potentially visiting the sex offender’s island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Documents, released by Democrats sitting on the House Oversight Committee in the US, show Andrew as a listed passenger on a flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida. The duke is named alongside Epstein, his then-girlfriend and now convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as two names which have been redacted. The flight is documented to have taken place on May 12, 2000. Details of the duke being a passenger on Epstein’s private jet have previously been heard in court through Maxwell’s trial – with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with Andrew. The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing. Read more: 'In Honour of Friendship': Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands appears outside US Capitol Read more: King Charles to 'consider banning Yorks' from private, family events over latest Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Musk is listed in the documents as being a potential visitor to Epstein’s island, Little St James, on December 6, 2014 – six years after he became a listed sex offender. His name appears on what appears to be Epstein’s daily schedule, with the entry saying: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)” In June, Musk indicated President Donald Trump should be impeached and claimed his administration was concealing information about Mr Trump’s association with Epstein. He later appeared to have deleted posts about the sex offender. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell says there is 'no Epstein list' in interview released by US justice department Read more: Musk U-turns on Epstein comments as Trump warns tycoon will face 'very serious consequences' if he funds rivals

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida,. Picture: Getty