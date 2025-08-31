Prince Andrew remained in contact with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein up to five years later than he admitted, newly released emails suggest. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew remained in contact with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein up to five years later than he admitted, newly released emails suggest.

In 2019, the Duke of York told Emily Maitlis that he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010 after the latter’s child prostitution prosecution and prison sentence. But emails published by the Sunday Times reportedly show Epstein telling former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 2015 that he had spoken with Andrew recently. Read More: Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims Donald Trump is a 'liar' and the pair were 'really good friends' Read More: Duchess of York 'tried to put the moves on Epstein', Ghislaine Maxwell claims While discussing a business opportunity with Mr Barak, Epstein told the politician that Andrew had provided information about a business opportunity in China.

In 2019, the Duke of York told Emily Maitlis that he cut ties with Epstein (pictured) in December 2010 after the latter’s child prostitution prosecution and prison sentence. Picture: Alamy

“Weathy (sic) Chines (sic) looking for to start personel (sic) protection co in Beijing,” Epstein allegedly told his business partner Mr Barak. When Mr Barak asked the paedophile where he obtained the information, Epstein replied: “Andrew”. For clarification, the former PM asked: “The Prince”. Epstein then confirmed, saying simply: “Yes”. Mr Barak is reported to have visited Epstein around 30 times between 2013 and 2017.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is reported to have visited Epstein around 30 times between 2013 and 2017. Picture: Alamy