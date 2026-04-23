Scott Hamer served as a senior protection officer for the royal family.

Andrew’s protection team 'did not know' Epstein was convicted paedophile during New York trip, officer claims. Picture: Alamy

By Andy Hughes, LBC Crime Correspondent

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s close protection team “did not know” Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted paedophile when the former prince stayed with the disgraced financier at his New York mansion, a former Royal Protection Officer has claimed.

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Speaking out for the first time, Scott Hamer, who served as a senior protection officer for the royal family, told LBC that the former prince's close protection team could not have been expected to have been aware of Epstein's "local" conviction when he met the disgraced financier in 2010. Epstein was jailed in 2008 after admitting soliciting sex from girls as young as 14. In December 2010, after the billionaire was released from prison, close protection officers from the Metropolitan Police accompanied the then Prince Andrew to Manhattan. During this visit, an infamous photo emerged of Andrew and Epstein walking together in Central Park. Read more: Andrew hoped to greenwash his reputation with eco-warrior rebrand inspired by his brother Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited to give up freedom of City of London

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew claimed he travelled to the US to personally terminate their friendship. Eyewitnesses reported young women were seen entering and leaving Epstein’s property during that period. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing and allegations of sexual misconduct. Mr Hamer told The Crime Agents podcast: “I suspect that for most of his protection team at the time, Jeffrey Epstein would have just been one of the people that he was connected with. They probably wouldn't have even known who he was at that time. "My understanding is that conviction was in a court in Florida. "This is not taking anything away from it, but, you know, that was localised, it wouldn't have been a national issue, I think, so the officers might not have been aware of that [given] it's a local court decision. “If the principal was conducting their business, the protection officer’s business is to wrap security around that. “Is it against the law to meet a convicted paedophile? No, it's not. Is it immoral? Yes. "So as long as the officers are working within the law. But again, at that time, I don't think that they would have known who Jeffrey Epstein was.” The revelations come after LBC revealed in February that some members of the close protection unit “may have turned a blind eye” to what they witnessed on Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James. Mr Hamer, who did not accompany Andrew when he visited the Caribbean island on at least two occasions, said he never saw anything illegal while protecting Andrew, but that it is not the job of a protection officer to be “the moral police”. On one occasion, in 2002, the protection officer escorted Andrew to a house in London where Ghislaine Maxwell was present.

Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. Picture: Alamy

“I don’t think for one minute that any protection officer saw anything that was illegal - that would have been flagged up,” he added. Mr Hamer said the vast majority of protection officers were professional, but admitted some members of the close protection unit at the Met may have become “too close” to their principals. He said: “There were people on both sides of the protection, on the ministerial, the Special Branch and Royalty unit, who I would say probably were over-familiar or had been around a long, long time and maybe thought that, you know, they were part of the furniture and they were part of the principal's team rather than the Met.