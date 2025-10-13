The veteran broadcaster told Shelagh Fogarty that she believes many more public figures will see careers destroyed by association with Epstein

By Chay Quinn

Emily Maitlis has told LBC that she believes that Prince Andrew is the "tip of the iceberg" of public figures who will see their careers destroyed by association with Jeffrey Epstein.

After new emails appeared to contradict Andrew's claim that he cut off contact with the paedophile financier after his child prostitution conviction in 2008, the News Agents co-host told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the Prince's version of events now does "not quite add up". Maitlis, whose 2019 interview with the Duke led to his removal from public life, said: "None of it quite adds up, does it? "Because Epstein was convicted in 2008, he then served this prison sentence. And the narrative from Andrew had always been, after I realised who he was, you know, broadly, I ended contact with him. "Now, that doesn't match up because in 2008 he'd already been a convicted sex offender, he'd served his short prison sentence. And Andrew had told me, Prince Andrew had told me that he'd broken off contact in 2006, but actually he hadn't". Read More: Prince Andrew told Epstein 'we'll play some more' days after publication of infamous Virginia Giuffre photo Read More: King Charles 'to make Andrew and Fergie invisible' as pair face Christmas ban over Epstein links

The bombshell new emails were allegedly sent a day after the Mail on Sunday released the now-infamous photograph of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre (pictured). Picture: Alamy

The newly-released emails were dated February 28, 2011, the day after the Mail on Sunday published the now infamous photograph of Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The Prince has always denied any wrongdoing - but admitted that his decision to visit Epstein in 2010 was ill-advised. According to The Sun on Sunday, correspondence reported to be between the paedo and the Prince read: “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it.” Andrew also allegedly urged the serial predator to “keep in close touch” and told him: “We’ll play some more soon!!!!”

Andrew also allegedly urged the serial predator to “keep in close touch” and told him: “We’ll play some more soon!!!!”. Picture: Alamy